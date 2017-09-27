DAR observes national Constitution Week

Boeuf River Chapter NSDAR met September 18th, 2017 in the Richland Parish Library with Angela Hales as hostess.

Regent Angela Hales called the meeting to order and led the DAR Ritual.

We had a very special treat when we did the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Elton Farr, three years old, was on video as he was on the way to his Day Care program where he learned to recite this pledge. He is a very impressive little boy. Everyone enjoyed seeing patriotism in one this young. Elton is the son of Meryl and Peyton Farr, from Mer Rouge, La.

Mary Griffen read the President General’s message. Charlotte Ann Sims read the minutes of the April meeting. Dora Heath gave the treasurer’s report. Dues are due now.

Regent Hales announced the certificates were awarded to this chapter. for meeting required items last year. September is Constitution Week, so that is our focus. This a a great document that every American should appreciate and hold firm for all. George Washington gave his approval to this.

It sets plans to an organized government. We as Americans should “believe in and cherish the Constitution.”.It gives us the gift of life, liberty and prosperity. and 230 years of freedom.

A business session followed. Many issues and plans were settled and the meeting adjourned.

Charlotte E. Sims is secretary of the Boeuf River Chapter, NSDAR.