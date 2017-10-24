DAR meets at veteran’s cemetery

The Boeuf River Chapter NSDAR met October 16th, 2017 at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery with Director Tim Johnson and Superintendent Randy Joiner as speakers.

This is a special place located in our parish and meets the needs of many families. Many impressive facts concerning the maintenance and operation of the grounds were explained. The federal government funded the plans on the large acreage given by the George B. Franklin family.

The state takes over the management after completion and upkeep which is a beautiful manicured place.

Our country’s flag is always on display, the gates are always open, landscape projects are professionally done, graves are organized as a military site to an ordered plan and music is played on a schedule. All these by the courteous employees.

There is a promotion going on to help with adding to landscaping which our group made a special donation. This is the sixtieth year of Boeuf River Chapter organized by Mrs. Lasley (Catherine) Richardson and we felt we wanted ot do something to celebrate.

There are 32,000 spaces available here. Wreaths Across America will be observed at 11 a.m. Dec 16 to honor our Veterans here and other cemeteries. Anyone who wants to help in the Landscape project is very welcome.

A brief business session followed our speakers. Everyone enjoyed and appreciated the two who presented this program.

Charlotte E. Sims is reporter for the Boeuf River Chapter, NSDAR.