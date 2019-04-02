DAR learns history of Sacksonia

Boeuf River Chapter, NSDAR, met March 18, 2019 at the Richland Parish Library, Rayville.

Hostesses were Mary Pruitt and Kaye Sharbano. Members and guests enjoyed delicious refreshments prior to the program.

Regent Angela Hales called the meeting to order and led the DAR ritual.

Guest speaker Luke Letlow was introduced. Luke has a very impressive resume and is well informed on the history of our parish. He is a graduate of Louisiana Tech and was named distinguished alumni in 2015 and has also been involved in several political campaigns. He is a native of Start and, as a hobby, collects much Richland Parish history, culture, old photos and stories.

The subject of his talk was the small town of Sacksonia, which was located on Highway 80 between Holly Ridge and Dunn, and how it came to be. Mr. Sacksonia came from overseas and bought large acreage which he began to harvest timber, which was a big crop.

When World War I broke out, he sold it and returned to take care of his family who were Jews in Germany. He sold it to Cochran and Franklin Land Company. Many residents have known the big old house that was there but not the background. This was very interesting and we thank Mr. Letlow for coming.

A business session followed the program. Regent Hales presided and items of interest were discussed.

Gayle Waller reported on the LSDAR meeting in Lafayette, March 14-16, 2019. Jacques Rodrigue from the ULL Art Department was speaker. Delegates to this convention were the Angela Hales, Gayle Waller and Mary Pruitt. Two events of special interest were the banquet and the memorial service.

Three of our group -- Lennis Durrett Waite, Frances Hatch Gladney and Carolyn Richardson Whitman -- were named at this time. Also named were certificates for excellence, junior members, and bronze medals for ROTC and others.

New officers for the next three years in the chapter were voted on. The next meeting will be in the Richland Parish Library, Rayville.

All business covered, the meeting concluded.

Charlotte E. Sims is secretary for the Boeuf River Chapter, NSDAR.