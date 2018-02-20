Crew Lake UMW meets in February

The Crew Lake UMW met Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. for the first meeting of the year.

Members present were Mary Joyce Whitten, Tootie Boughton, Melva Gilbert, Brenda Duffey, Margie Sullivan, Francis Goodson, Joan Brown, Lillian Whitten, connie Word, Dianne Williams andEmma Jo Sullivan.

Emma Jo Sullivan offered the blessing, then the members all enjoyed a delicious meal. The UMW member provided the food.

The theme for the meeting was centered around Valentine’s Day. The center pieces for the table was a long wooden container filled with red and white flowers and three white candles. The table cloths were red and white. A big white basket was placed on the kitchen counter and filled with Valentine goodies.

Dianne Williams arranged all of the decorations.

Next, the president, Dianne Williams, began the business meeting. Old and new business was called for.

The treasurer’s report was given by Melva Gilbert.

Lillian Whitten accepted the job as secretary.

Tootie Broughten’s daughter, Judy Dees, who live in Tennessee had sent the church a set of monogrammed dish towels. Tootie brought them to the meeting. It was a welcome surprise.

After the business meeting, Valentines and goodies were exchanged.

The meeting was was over and everyone went home with Valentines and sweets.