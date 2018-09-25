Crew Lake UMW host first meeting of fall season

United Methodist Women of Crew Lake United Methodist Church in Start had their first meeting of the fall season on September 13, 2018.

Connie Ward blessed the meal prepared by her and Lillian Whitten. After everyone enjoyed the meal, Connie Ward gave the devotional “More Than One Man”. Scripture was taken from the book of Matthew. All received a blessing.

Dianne Williams, President opened with business, asking for the treasurer’s report by Melva Gilbert and reading of the minutes by Lillian Whitten. She also welcomed a new member.

Old and new business was discussed with some projects for the fall. Blankets for babies will be for the month of October – collecting blankets to be carried to the nursery units at various hospitals.

Sept. 23 was the day to feed the Crew Lake members. UMW ladies invited the members to stay for lunch after Sunday service. They prepared Mexican buffet and all the trimmings.

Prayer concerns were asked for. Frances Goodson passed names of all the ladies. Each one drew a name to pray for that month, prayer partner.

The UMN pledge was recited and Mary Joyce Whitten dismissed the meeting with prayer.

Those attending were Brenda Duffey, Sue Duffey, Tootie Boughton, Frances Goodson, Melva Gilbert, Emma Jo Sullivan, Margie Sullivan, Connie Ward, Mary Joyce Whitten, Joan Burn, Lillian Whitten and Dianne Williams. Next meeting will be held Oct. 4.