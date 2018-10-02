Crew Lake UMW honors congregation

The United Methodist Women of Crew Lake Church served the congregation a Mexican Buffet lunch Sunday, September 23, 2018.

After his sermon, Bro. Marshall Sevier, the pastor, asked the blessing. Then he invited everyone to file to the Fellowship Hall for lunch.

UMW President, Dianne Williams had decorated the fellowship hall in a Mexican theme.

The tablecloths were some solid red and some plaid with red and fall colors. Various colored placements were placed on the red tablecloths and a fall arrangement in the center of each table. Around each arrangement were mints wrapped in bright colors.

The food was placed on the tables with plaid covers. Fall flowers were on each table. The dessert table was decorated with a pink donkey pinata and a blue-green urn.

Goody bags for each individual were in and around the urn. The bowls, plates and napkins were bright in Mexican colors and design.

Everyone helped themselves to chips, chili, lettuce, tomatoes and all the condiments. The beverages were iced tea, lemonade, water and diet coke.

All the UMW members contributed to the meal. Many of them helped prepare the tables with the food before the meal and the clean-up afterwards.

Everyone enjoyed the bright decorations, the food and the fellowship. Some carried take-out plates to those who were not able to attend.

Thank you to all who helped to make this occasion possible.