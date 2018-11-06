Crew Lake UMC honors pastor

Crew Lake United Methodist Church members met as usual Oct. 14.

The services started with the call to worship and a prayer. Next, were the announcements in which Dianne Williams told the story of Marshall Sevier becoming the church’s pastor. That was 10 years ago. He is now in his 11th year with the church which has been blessed to have him that long.

Connie Skains presented a poem on a poster decorated with candy and gum. This poem and decorations were releated to some things the pastor might or has encountered.

Williams read a scripture from 1 Thessalonions, Chapter 1, verse 3. Then she gave Bro. Marshall a card of appreciation with a love offering from the church members, along with individuals’ personal notes tied with a ribbon.

Behind every good man is a woman. Sharon, the pastor’s wife. Williams read a statement to thank her for all her help. She gave her a survival bag with a variety of items for the preacher’s wife and a flower arrangement.

After this, the regular service continued. After the benediction, everyone was invited to stay and have lunch at the church.