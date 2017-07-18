Cooking demonstration set at Poverty Point

Poverty Point World Heritage Site will host a live pre-historic cooking demonstration, featuring the earth oven method of cooking at 11 a.m. July 22.

Visitors will be able to sample the food prepared by the site ranger, using the materials that would have been available to the local inhabitants over 3,000 years ago.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offer the visitors the opportunity to study the culture of area inhabitants from 1600 to 1100 BCE. The $4 admission fee provides access to the area museum, video, hiking trail, driving tour, tram and any interpretive event taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on La. 577. Poverty Point World Heritage Site is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 888-926-5492.