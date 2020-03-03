Clerk of court, deputy clerk attend institute

Richland Parish Clerk of Court Stacie Williamson and Chief Deputy Melissa Morris attended the Louisiana Clerks of Court Association’s 62nd session of the Clerks of Court Institute Feb. 11-14 in Lafayette.

The institute provides continuing education and professional development for clerks and deputy clerks of court. It is designed to meet the certification requirements of the LCCA. Melissa Morris has met all requirements and is now a certified chief deputy clerk of court.

This two and a half day program offered a slate of outstanding speakers and panelists addressing a variety of technical, motivational, management and job-related topics. The Institute provided a forum for clerks and deputies to share experiences through networking and to find solutions to improve work procedures.

Guest speakers included Honorable Kyle Ardion, Louisiana Secretary of State, Sherri Wharton Hadskey, Commissioner of Elections and Judge Jay McCallum, Second Circuit Court of Appeal.

All of the valuable information learned at the Institute will help the Richland Parish Clerk of Court Office continue to provide the people of our parish with the best service possible.