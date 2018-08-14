Chicken-veggie stir fry is recipe of the month

Chicken-veggie Stir Fry

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

3 chicken breasts (skinless, boneless), cooked, cubed

1 cup carrot slices

1 cup broccoli florets

1 cup green bell pepper strips

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1 teaspoon cornstarch or flour

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1/3 cup water

2 cups cooked long grain white rice

Directions

1. Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat.

2. Add garlic and cubed chicken. Stir-fry for 3 minutes

3. Add vegetables. Stir vegetables an additional 3 minutes or until tender and crisp.

4. Sprinkle with a little corn starch or flour. Add soy sauce and water. Simmer for 1 minutes.

5. Serve over rice or cauliflower rice

ENJOY!

Yield: 6 servings. Each serving (1 cup) provides 274 calories, 8 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 17g carbohydrate, 30 g protein, 2 g dietary fiber, 77 mg cholesterol, and 187 mg sodium. This recipe is high in vitamins (vitamin A, niacin, vitamin B6, vitamin K) and minerals (phosphorus and selenium).

Brittney J. Seay, is the Associate Area Nutrition Agent-EFNEP Supervisor-Parish Chair for the LSU AgCenter in Morehouse, Richland and West Carroll parishes.