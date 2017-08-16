Boy Scouts set kickoff events

The Louisiana Purchase Council, Boy Scouts of America will host Join Boy Scouts School Night kickoffs in Richland Parish Aug. 24 and Sept. 7.

Parents or guardians and their sons are encouraged to attend these kickoffs to learn about all the Boy Scouts has to offer them.

To join Cub Scouts, youth must be 7 years old or in the first grade. To join Boy Scouts, youth must be 11 years old or in the sixth grade.

School Nights confirmed include:

• Delhi Charter School, Delhi Elementary School, Delhi Middle School and Holly Ridge Elementary School at Delhi United Methodist Church, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, 402 Main St., Delhi

• Start Elementary, 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the school cafeteria

A complete listing of school nights scheduled in multiple parishes is available at www.louisi