Boeuf River DAR meets

By Charlotte Simms

Special Report

Boeuf River Chapter, NSDAR, met Monday, April 17, 2017, in the Richland Parish Library with hostesses Mary Griffin, Gayle Waller and Jody Waller.

Delicious refreshments were served as members arrived and enjoyed a social time prior to the meeting.

Charlotte Ann Simms presided in the absence of Regent Angela Hales. The meeting was called to order and followed the DAR ritual.

Speaker for the day was Diane Lawrence, district director of DAR, Fort Miro Chapter. Diane gave a summary of her background. She graduated from Mangham High School and Louisiana Tech, taught algebra and geometry for 30 years in Italy, Germany and Louisiana. When her husband retired from the military, they returned to Louisiana. She is a very capable lady and enjoys community service.

A report on the LSDAR conference was very interesting. Many family and friends connections were discovered within the meeting and through the parish.

A business session followed the program. This was the last meeting of the year.

Everyone enjoyed the program.

Charlotte Sims is the reporter for the Boeuf River Chapter, NSDAR.