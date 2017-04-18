Bird-watching hike set at Poverty Point

Poverty Point World Heritage Site will present a bird hike at 9:30 a.m. April 22.

The program will consist of a two-mile hike around the tram road and some wooded areas off the tram road, where local bird enthusiast Roselie Overby will discuss the different birds seen along the route.

The vast grassy area attracts killdeer, meadow larks, robins, starlings, while the wooded area with many vines for food attract different birds.

Seasonally migrating hawks and other birds stop for food, shelter and rest at the site. Visitors are welcome to bring a snack or lunch to be eaten afterward at the designated picnic area.

Bring a pair of binoculars along with comfortable walking shoes and water. Beginners and experienced bird watchers will learn to appreciate Poverty Point World Heritage Site for the many kinds of birds found on the site.