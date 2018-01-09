Beta Sigma Phi sets gumbo sale

Beta Sigma Phi will be selling gumbo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 2 at the Delhi Civic Center after the Stockshow Parade.

Tickets are $6 and include chicken and sausage gumbo, crackers, tea and dessert.

All proceeds are used to fund local community service projects.

Tickets are available from the following members: Doris Costello, Angie Dulaney, Anna Caitlyn Dulaney, Irma Enriquez, Margaret Leoty, Millie McIntyre, Gwyn Ogden, Rhonda Parker, Sharon Redd, Sarah Russell, Jordan Sullivan, Heather VanMol, Mary VanMol, Shellie Walker and Blanche Wilks.