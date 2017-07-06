Auxiliary donates bears to help children in need
Wed, 06/07/2017 - 10:02
The Delhi Hospital Ladies’ Auxiliary presented Delhi Hospital Emergency Room staff and the Northeast Ambulance Service with hand-made teddy bears to be gifted to children during their emergency room visit or ambulance transportation.
Northeast Ambulance Service and Delhi Hospital would like to thank the Ladies’ Auxiliary for their donation and generosity towards the patients.
The staff of both organizations are certain that these handmade bears will comfort a child during their time of need.