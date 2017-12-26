Attorney general offers tips for returning gifts

Despite the best of intentions, some Christmas presents may need to be returned or exchanged. While some retailers are making it easier than ever to exchange or return items after the holidays by modifying their standard policies, others may require a little heavy lifting. So Attorney General Jeff Landry is offering some tips to tackle your returns.

“Return policies vary greatly from store to store,” said General Landry. “So taking a little time to understand each one will go a long way in ensuring your holiday stays merry and bright.”

General Landry suggests the following for hassle-free returns and exchanges:

• Keep your receipts.

• Keep original packaging.

• Bring identification.

• Monitor the return clock as many retailers base their return time frame on purchase date.

• Understand return policies for sale merchandise since policies for sale or clearance merchandise may be different than merchandise sold at full price.

• Ask about restocking fees, especially for electronics or large-ticket items.

• Ask about return shipping fees as some merchandise bought online can be returned to a brick-and-mortar location instead of through the mail.

For more consumer tips and information, visit www.AGJeffLandry.com or call General Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-351-4889.