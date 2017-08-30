Atlatl throwing class set

Learn the basics of spear throwing with an atlatl at Poverty Point World Heritage Site Sept. 2.

A ranger will discuss tips and techniques for using these ancient hunting tools, and visitors also will have the opportunity to test out their throwing abilities.

During the course of the demonstration, participants will also gain an understanding of how and why these tools were used by the prehistoric Native Americans who inhabited the area.

The demonstration will begin at 10 a.m. and will last until 11:30 a.m.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE.

The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and interpretive events.

Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577.

The park is open to visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information, call 888.926.5292 toll free or 926.5492 locally or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Facebook.