Artifact identification offered

Do you ever wonder about that stone arrowhead that you found while wandering across a field or in your garden?

Stone and fired clay artifacts are found throughout Louisiana, especially on ridges near creeks or rivers, where prehistoric people lived or camped.

If you have an artifact or a collection of artifacts that you would like to know more about, then bring them to Poverty Point World Heritage Site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 16.

Site staff will be on hand to look at your items and help identify them. They may also be able to give an estimated age of the items.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers the visitors the opportunity to study the culture of area inhabitants from 1600 to 1100 BC. The $4 admission fee provides access to the area museum, video, hiking trail, driving tour, tram tour (when in season) and any interpretive event taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information call 888-926-5492 toll free or 926-5492 locally or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Facebook.