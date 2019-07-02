Archibald man takes post as base executive officer

Tue, 07/02/2019 - 1:25pm

Navy Cmdr. Lance M. Denham has arrived for duty as an executive officer at Naval Base Kitsap, Wash.

Denham is the son of Brenda Grammer of Archibald, step-son of Esther Denham of Spokane, Wash., and Dan Grammer of Archibald, husband of Jennifer Denham of Redmond, Wash., and son-in-law of Shirley O’Neil of Redmond, Wash.

He is a 1993 graduate of University High School, Spokane, Wash. 

He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2002 from the University of Washington, Seattle, Wash.

Cmdr. Lance M. Denham assumes the role of Naval Base Kitsap executive officer. 

Richland Today

603 Louisa Street
Rayville, LA 71269
Phone: (318) 728-6467
Fax: (318) 728-5991

The Richland Beacon-News Copyright © 2019