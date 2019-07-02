Archibald man takes post as base executive officer

Navy Cmdr. Lance M. Denham has arrived for duty as an executive officer at Naval Base Kitsap, Wash.

Denham is the son of Brenda Grammer of Archibald, step-son of Esther Denham of Spokane, Wash., and Dan Grammer of Archibald, husband of Jennifer Denham of Redmond, Wash., and son-in-law of Shirley O’Neil of Redmond, Wash.

He is a 1993 graduate of University High School, Spokane, Wash.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2002 from the University of Washington, Seattle, Wash.

