Archibald man takes post as base executive officer
Tue, 07/02/2019 - 1:25pm
Navy Cmdr. Lance M. Denham has arrived for duty as an executive officer at Naval Base Kitsap, Wash.
Denham is the son of Brenda Grammer of Archibald, step-son of Esther Denham of Spokane, Wash., and Dan Grammer of Archibald, husband of Jennifer Denham of Redmond, Wash., and son-in-law of Shirley O’Neil of Redmond, Wash.
He is a 1993 graduate of University High School, Spokane, Wash.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2002 from the University of Washington, Seattle, Wash.
Cmdr. Lance M. Denham assumes the role of Naval Base Kitsap executive officer.