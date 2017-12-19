Applications available for turkey lottery hunts

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is accepting applications for the 2018 turkey season lottery hunts on state wildlife management areas.

The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 9, 2018.

Regular turkey lottery hunts will be held on nine WMAs this spring. Youth lottery hunts will be held on 11 WMAs.

The application forms for these WMA hunts for adult and youth hunters are now available on the LDWF website at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/lottery-hunts.

The forms list all lottery hunt dates and locations.

The 2018 wild turkey season will open April 7 on private lands in three designated areas with varying end of season dates as follows: Area A, April 7-May 6; Area B, April 7-29; and Area C, April 7-22. For a detailed map, go to http://www.eregulations.com/louisiana/hunting/turkey-hunting-seasons/ .

The statewide youth and physically challenged hunter weekend for private lands will be March 30-April 1.

To access additional information on turkey season, review the 2017-18 Louisiana Hunting Regulations booklet at http://www.eregulations.com/louisiana/hunting/ .

For more information, contact Cody Cedotal at ccedotal@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-2361.