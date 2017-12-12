AgCenter hosts Noon Nibbles at the library

The public is invited to Noon Nibbles, a monthly free nutrition education lesson.

“Each month we cover a different nutrition related topic through fun, interactive activities,” AgCenter Assistant Area Nutrition Agent Saundra Raines said. “You may bring your lunch to eat during the lesson and a healthy food tasting will also be served during the class.”

Noon Nibbles will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Richland Parish Library, 1410 N. Louisa St., in Rayville)

The topic for December is “Let’s Eat for the Health of It: How much protein do we REALLY need?”

Creamy Baked Chicken Breasts are on the menu.

Anyone wishing to participate in the program is asked to RSVP by calling the Richland Parish Library at 728-4806 to let them know how many people will be coming.