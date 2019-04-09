Ag information events slated throughout area

The LSU AgCenter is hosting a trio of events in the area this month with events in Delhi and Winnsboro.

The 2019 Wheat, Oat, and Cover Crop Field Day will be held April 12 at the Macon Ridge Research Station, 212-A Macon Ridge Road, Winnsboro.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and field tours will begin at 9 a.m. The day will conclude with a sponsored lunch.

For more information contact Dr. Trey Price at (318) 435-2157 or (318) 235-9805.

A livestock learning clinic will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. April 13 at the Northeast District Show Barn, 223 Denver St., Delhi.

This clinic/demonstration is for children who have never shown animals before but would like to learn how. All animals (including rabbits, chickens, hogs, goats, sheep, dairy and beef cattle) will be provided.

Hamburgers will be served for those in attendance.

A Livestock Field Day will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. April 18 at Windmill Ridge Farm, 1180 Doctor Rogers Road, Winnsboro.

Topics will include cattle herd health, proper vaccinations and procedures, dehorning and NRCS programs with hands-on demonstrations.

To register call the USDA NRCS Field Office at (318) 435-9424 ext. 3 or call (318) 255-3554 and leave your name and contact information PLUS the name of the workshop and event you plan to attend on the answering machine or email ceo@trailblazer.org