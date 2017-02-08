Ag educators attend conference

Rayville High School ariscience educator Dale Summers and Mangham High School agriscience educator Elizabeth Gregorie attended the LATA State Professional Development Conference July 24-26 in Lafayette.

They joined more than 200 agriscience educators from across the state of Louisiana in this three-day conference, updating skills and discussing issues/concerns facing agricultural education.

The primary goal of the conference was training in the following areas: discussing organizational strategies for upcoming legislation, developing teaching skills and techniques by attending workshops and in-services, assisting with the development of Jumpstart pathways, and increasing the camaraderie within and among technical education divisions.

The conference included guest presenters, discussions, workshops, committee work, and business meetings.

The LATA is the professional organization for agriscience and agribusiness educators and FFA advisors within Louisiana.