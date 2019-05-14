Academic Signing Day at RHS

Rayville High School held its first annual academic signing day May 1. This day is the National College Decision Day. On this day, Rayville High School recognized more than 50 eniors who have committed to a two- or four-year college or made a commitment to continue their education. Academic Signing Day became popular after former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Higher Learning initiative was formed to promote attending college and completion. Rayville High School is dedicated to preparing all students to be career and college ready. Rayville High School believes in the importance of recognizing students who have made a commitment to continue their educational journey after graduating from Rayville High School.