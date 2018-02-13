‘Delhi Mafia’ author appears at local store

Becky Smith of West Monroe will sign copes of her book, “The Delhi Mafia” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7 at E.W. Thompson’s Drugstore in Delhi.

Smith’s novel is the story of three small town country girls from Delhi who discover a striking resemblance between their new elderly neighbor to that of Elvis Presley.

After some rather intense undercover investigating they see that sexy sideways grin and hear the famous, “Thank you, thank you ver’ much.”

Find out what happens next in “The Delhi Mafia” as these high-spirited home town girls scramble day and night trying to keep up with the aging King of Rock and Roll.

The book is also available online retailers such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble.