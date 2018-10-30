Riverfield Raiders end 2018 football season

The Riverfield Academy Raider 2018 football season ended this past Friday night in round one of the MAIS-3A playoff action.

The Raiders traveled to Mississippi where they battled against the Central Hinds Cougars.

The Cougars jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead over the Raiders in the first minute of the first quarter and pretty much controlled the momentum of the game from that point on. The Raiders did have couple of promising drives in the game but were not able to capitalize on them and get the ball into the end zone. The game ended with Central Hinds in the lead by a score of 30-0.

Highlights of Raider offensive stats in the game included Garrett Brakefield gaining 67 yards on 10 carries in the rushing game. Brakefield also completed four passes for 58 yards in the passing game. Nicholas Heath carried the ball nine times for 57 yards in the rushing attack.

The game represented the last playing experience as a Riverfield Raider for six seniors. We wish these young men well in all future endeavors and we know that they leave with memories that will last a lifetime. Thanks for your contributions to the Raider football legacy. Once a Raider, always a Raider. The 2018 seniors include Cody Clark, Peyton Rayborn, Hayden Adams, Thomas King, Cameron Williams and Cameron Bedgood.

Thanks to all of our Raider Spirit groups for the hard work and contributions made to Raider football this year. Always a big thanks to our faithful fans who make the sacrifices to be at the games on Friday nights to support Riverfield Academy football.

That’s a wrap for 2018 Riverfield Raider football.