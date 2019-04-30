Salsbury up for three Louisiana track titles

Riverfield Academy’s, Haley Salsbury will compete for three state championship titles this Friday and Saturday at Jackson Prep Academy.

Salsbury has won the 800/1600/3200 MM races for the MAIS District 3A. She has also won the MAIS South State 3AAA championship at Silliman Institute this past week in Clinton. Salsbury is currently ranked number one in all three events in the MAIS Overall for the 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A Districts.

All Riverfield Academy alumni and current students are encouraged to come out and support what could be the first state triple crown for track in the school’s history.

Salsbury is going into this 2019 overall meet with an undefeated record.