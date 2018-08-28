Riverfield Raiders stop Porters Chapel, 46-14

Coming off a hard loss in their season opener, the Riverfield Academy Raiders took to the road once again this past Friday night to take on the Porters Chapel Eagles in Vicksburg, Miss.

The Raiders took charge of the contest early and came up with their first win of the season which was also a district game.

The Raider offense looked sharp and seemed to get stronger as the night progressed. The Raider defensive unit did its job as well, forcing six Eagle turnovers, including one second quarter Pick Six by Ty Skeldon.

A the end of the first quarter, the Raiders led by a score of 19-7. They took a commanding lead of 40-7 into halftime. Midway through the third quarter, the Raiders added six more points to go ahead 46-7. The Eagles went on to score one more fourth quarter touchdown to bring the final score to 46-14 in favor of Riverfield.

The Raiders tallied 420 yards of total office. Of that, 327 yards were gained rushing while 93 yards came from the passing game.

Garrett Brakefield led the Raiders rushing attack with 154 yards on 12 carries. Brakefield scored four rushing touchdowns. Nicholas Heath had 98 yards on 12 carries and scored one rushing touchdown. Hudson Brakefield rushed 24 yards on two carries and scored one rushing touchdown. Hayden Adams gained 35 yards on eight carries while Colton Williams added 16 yards on three carries.

In the passing game, quarterback Braxton Shelton went seven for 13, gaining 93 yards. Shelton connected four times with Ty Skeldon for 45 yards. Shelton also connected once with Alex Allen, Garrett Brakefield and Kayden Grisbrecht for 17, 11 and 20 yards respectively.

Solid defense, including six Eagle turnovers, kept the Eagles contained all night.

In addition to his pick six, Ty Skeldon also had one other interception. Garrett Brakefield intercepted the Eagles once. Fumble recoveries by Chase Miller, Bailyn Sorenson and Connor Bedgood helped keep the Raiders in control of the game. Jackson Shelton led the Raiders defense with nine in the match up.

The Raiders will play at home tomorrow night for the first time this season.

They will face the River Oaks Mustangs and all Riverfield fans know what a rivalry that is. It should prove to be a great contest.

Hey, Raider fans, tomorrow night come on out to Joe Meeks Field to watch the 2018 Riverfield Raiders beat River Oaks.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.