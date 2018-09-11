Riverfield Raiders post second win of the season

The Riverfield Academy Raiders posted their second win of the season this past Friday night as they defeated the Hillcrest Cougars by a score of 41-0.

The win gives the Raiders a 2-0 district standing and brings them to 2-2 overall.

From the onset of the contest, it became pretty obvious that the Raiders were the strongest of the two teams. Offensively, the Raiders scored two first quarter touchdowns and four in the second quarter. Defensively, the Raiders shut down all scoring attempts by the Cougars. The Raiders went into half time with a very solid lead of 39-0.

A fast moving second half allowed for Raider second string players to get some playing action. The only score of the second half was a safety the Raiders gained on the Cougars in the early minutes of the fourth quarter.

Offensively, the Raiders gained 348 yards on the night. Of that, 280 yards were gained rushing while 68 yards came on the pass.

In the rushing game, Nicholas Heath had 106 yards on nine carries, scoring two rushing touchdowns. Garrett Brakefield carried the ball six times for 61 yards and scored one rushing touchdown. Brakefield also scored a touchdown on a 50-yard pass return. Hayden Adams gained 25 yards on four carries. Colton Williams gained 67 yards on six carries. Brennan Cherene carried once for seven yards and Drew Holley added eight yards on one carry.

In the passing game, Braxton Shelton was one for two, connecting with Alex Allen on a 48-yards touchdown pass. Garrett Brakefield was one for two, connecting with Nicholas Heath on a 20-yard touchdown pass. Cody Clark was three for six on kicking the one-point PAT.

Defensively, Jackson Shelton and Hayden Adams led in tackles with seven apiece. Chase Miller had one quarterback say and one quarterback hurry.

The Raiders will hit the road tomorrow night, traveling to Minden to take on the Glenbrook Apaches. This will be a tougher match up than last week’s game. Although it is not a district game, it should be a great contest on the gridiron.

We want to always say thanks to our Raider spirit groups who add so much to Raider football. The Raider Glory Girls hosted Kiddy Camp for the younger girls the week of Sept. 3-7. Fans had the opportunity to watch the young girls perform both at the pep rally and at the game this past Friday. Thanks, Glory Girls and sponsors, for your time invested in this. Many thanks also to our cheerleaders and Raider Thunder and their sponsors for all your contributions.

Hey, Raider fans, see y’all tomorrow night in Minden as your 2018 Riverfield Raiders take on the Glenbrook Apaches.

Kick off is at 7 p.m.