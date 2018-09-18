Riverfield 3-0 in district after defeating Glenbrook

The Riverfield Raiders traveled to Minden this past Friday night where they soundly defeated the Glenbrook Apaches by a score of 42-13. The win put the Raiders at 3-2 overall at a midway point in the season.

It was a late night for both teams due to weather conditions. An electrical storm delayed the start of the game until well after 8:30 p.m. and even after the game got under way another 30 minute lightning delay came about midway through the first quarter.

Despite the delayed start and wet field conditions, the Raiders took care of business quite well. The first quarter ended with the Raiders leading 22-6. By halftime, they had increased their lead to 42-6. As is had a week earlier, the fast moving second half clock allowed for the Raiders second string players to get some playing action.

Offensively, the Raiders scored five rushing touchdowns and one with the pass. Nicholas Heath led the rushing attack with 161 yards on 12 carries. Heath scored four touchdowns. Garrett Brakefield had 79 yards on nine carries and cored one touchdown. Hudson Brakefield added 43 yards on six carries. Second half yardage included Drew Holly with four yards on one carry, Colton Williams with 15 yards on six carries and Addison Shelton with 15 yards on four carries.

In the passing game, Braxton Shelton completed one pass out of two thrown. The completion was to Alex Allen for a 28-yard touchdown. The Raiders were successful on three two-point PATs.

Defensively, the Raiders gained possession of the ball on four Apache turnovers. Both Cameron Williams and Chase Miller recovered Apache fumbles while Ty Skeldon and Garrett Brakefield had an interception apiece. Bailyn Sorenson led the defense in tackles with nine while Jackson Shelton and Cameron Williams both had eight.

The Raiders will travel to Raymond, Miss., tomorrow night for a tough district match up against the Central Hinds Cougars. Both Riverfield and Central Hinds will go into the game with a 3-0 district record. That means someone will take the district lead tomorrow night.

Hey, Raider fans, make the drive to Raymond tomorrow night to cheer your 2018 Raider on to an important district win. Kick off is at 7 p.m.

Special note: Raider Head football coach Boyd Cole was not with the Raiders this past Friday night. In fact, he was absent from school and practice last week. He had traveled to Calhoun City, Miss., where he spent time with his mother in the final days of her life. Mrs. Ruth Cole passed away on Sept. 12 at the age of 88. In his absence, the team agreed to play the game in his honor and in memory of his mother. With all the delays and wet field conditions, the Raiders remained focused and poised for a great game and they played it well.

Also, thanks to Coach Kyle Stracenor who led the team in prayer and devotion before the game and who also fulfilled the duties of head coach very well in Coach Cole’s absence. Our prayers remain with Coach Cole in this time of loss.