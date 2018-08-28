Lady Raiders wrap up rough week on diamond

The Riverfield Academy Lady Raiders lost three close games Aug. 25 in the Bayou Academy 16-team tournament.

The Lady Raiders lost a 1-0 game to Marshall Academy in a pitchers duel in the opening game of the tourney. M. Bennett took the loss on the mound, scattering seven hits. M. Allen had the Raiders only hit.

The Lady Raiders lost an 4-3 extra inning game to Washington School in their second game of the tourney. K. Branch took the loss on the mound. R. Gibson and M. Word had hits for the Lady Raiders.

The Lady Raiders continued to show grit and grind in their third game versus Lee Academy, a 2-1 loss. M. Parker took the loss on the mound, scattering five hits before giving way to M. Bennett. M. Parker, R. Gibson, T. Hixon and M. Lewis all had hits for the Lady Raiders.

Coach Kyle King stated that his team showed flashes of what they can do.

“We were pitching well enough to stay in our games, but our hitting has been hot and cold,” he said. “I don’t question my team’s heart because they are working extremely hard at their game.”

The Lady Raiders played Porter’s Chapel Academy on Aug. 27.

The Lady Raiders junior varsity won their game 5-0. M. Word was dominant on the mound for the Lady Raiders and benefited from hits from A. Skeldon, L. Cumpton, Smith and Word.

In the varsity game, the Lady Raiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead after five innings against the Eagles behind a J. Sanders triple and an RBI single by F. Payne. M. Parker led off the fifth with a base on balls and R. Gibson blasted the second pitch she saw over the centerfield fence for a two-run home run. M. Lewis and T. Hixon also had hits.M. Bennett went the distance on the mound, scatting seven hits.

PCA won the game in the seventh inning to come back and snatch the victory away from the Lady Raiders.