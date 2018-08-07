Lady Raiders split games in full week of action

The Riverfield Academy Lady Raiders split six games during a full week of action.

The Lady Raiders started the week playing Glenbrook on July 31. Riverfield lost the game 12-11 in extra innings (10).

Gandy pitched well with Bennett in relief. Allen, Barker, Payne and Gibson led the Lady Raider with multiple hits each.

The Lady Raiders bounced back on Aug. 2 with a convincing 8-0 shutout win over Cathedral of Natchez. Bennett pitched superbly with a nice defensive effort behind her. Parker, Sanders and Lewis led the hitting attach with multiple hits and an RBI each.

Next, the Lady Raiders hosted MAIS AAA 2017 State Runner Up Bayou Academy Lady Colts last Saturday and lost 7-0. After a rough first inning (four runs), the Lady Raiders could manage only four hits in the game. Parker pitched well but the defense was not as sharp.

The Lady Raiders took two out of three games played Monday in the Prairie View Tournament in Bastrop.

Against Franklin Academy, the Lady Raiders came up short 3-2. Bennet took the loss on the mound with Word and Gibson leading the Lady Raiders at the plate.

The Lady Raiders bounced back in the next game with an 11-0 victory over PVA. The Lady Raiders rode a solid pitching effort from Word with only one hit allowed and also a strong hitting performance by the Lady Raiders with 13 hits with Skeldon, Payne, Gibson, Sanders and Lewis all having RBIs for the Raiders.

The Lady Raiders rode the momentum train over Claiborne Academy in the last game, 12-6. Behind the pitching of Gandy and Bennett, Parker, Gibson and Sanders continued their hot hitting with nine RBIs between the three.

The Lady Raiders ran their record to 8-4 with District AAA looming next Monday at home versus Hillcrest Academy.

Today the Lady Raiders will continue to look to shore up their proud defense with the hitting getting back to form while hosting Prairie View Academy at 6 p.m.

Coach Kyle King continues to shake up the lineup to get every rep possible for each player.

“We are working hard each day to find our stride before our district schedule begins,” King said.