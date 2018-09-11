Lady Raiders coming together on the diamond

The Riverfield Academy Lady Raiders softball team won two games and lost two games this week as they continue the season.

RA vs. Hillcrest

The Lady Raiders lost a district 3-AAA contest to Hillcrest last week 4-0.

M. Parker took the loss on the mound, scattering five hits. J. Sanders led the lady Raiders on offense with two hits.

RA vs Park Place Academy

The Lady Raiders traveled to Jackson, Miss., last week for a District 3 AAA match up with Park Place Academy. The Lady Raiders found themselves behind 3-1 early in the game, but tied the game 4-4 after three innings.

The Lady Raiders’ bats came alive in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring 13 unanswered runs. M. Lewis and M. Parker led the Raider offense with five hits and seven RBIs between them. R. Gibson, M. Allen, L. Cumpton and J. Payne also had RBIs. M. Bennett scattered five hits to notch the pitching win.

RA vs Adams County Christian School

ACCS from Natchez, Miss., came calling last Thursday to Lady Raider softball for a double-header between the two AAA programs. Game one was won by the Lady Raiders 1-0 behind the pitching of M. Bennett, who responded with the two-hit shutout. M. Parker drove the Lady Raiders only run in and finished the game with a perfect 2-2 day a the plate.

Game two was a 4-1 loss for the Lady Raider. J. Sanders and T. Hixon led the Lady Raiders with two-hits each. Bennett pitched strong in defeat with M. Parker in relief.

Coach Kyle King feels the Lady Raiders are getting close to playing their best ball going into the playoffs.

“If our bats come alive, we can play with anyone, no question in my mind. This ACCS team knocked off the three-time defending AAA champion two-days earlier, so we can take some pride in splitting two games with them,” King said. “Our goals are still right there in front of us. Get to the playoff’s and get hot and play our brand of softball.”