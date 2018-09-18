Lady Raiders claim two district softball wins

The Riverfield Lady Raiders softball team added two District 3 AAA wins last week.

The Lady Raiders hosted Porters Chapel Academy from Vicksburg last Tuesday and took a 2-1 extra inning win.

Senior left fielder T. Hixon got the walk-off single for the Lady Raiders and also led the offensive attack with three his on the day.

E.J. Barker also had multiple hits. M. Bennett pitched for the Lady Raiders and responded with a three-hit, 6-K complete game win.

Next, the Lady Raiders traveled to Bolton, Miss., this past Monday and came home with a convincing 15-8 victory in District 3-AAA action.

The Lady Raiders pounded out 18 hits with J. Sanders and T. Hixon leading the charge with three hits each. E.J. Barker, M. Lewis, M. Parker, R. Gibson and M. Allen also had two hits each, with Barker adding three RBIs.

After falling behind early 4-1 after three innings, the Lady Raider bats came alive. M. Bennett scattered five hits and struck out four in the complete game pitching victory.

Coach Kyle King was pleased with his team’s comeback win and the way they kept their composure.

“I’m sure I could find some things to improve in this game, but I’m proud of this district win and the way my team hit the ball,” he said. “We will clean up certain things but a win is a win. We travel to the South State tournament this weekend in Zachary with the attitude that we can compete with any team there.”