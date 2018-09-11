Delhi teams win as Rayville, Mangham take losses

The Delhi Bears and the DCS Gators upped their records this week, while the Mangham Dragons and Rayville Hornets fell a notch in non-district football action.

Delhi vs. Vidalia, 40-27

The Delhi Bears racked up their second victory of the season Friday by defeating the Vidalia Vikings 40-27.

The Bears jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, widening it to 22-7 at the half. They moved further ahead to 28-7 at the end of the third quarter. The Vikings tried to rally in the fourth quarter with 20 points to Delhi’s 12. It was too little, too late, though and the Bears took the win with a final score of 40-27.

The win bumped their record up to 2-0. The loss dropped Vidalia back to even at 1-1.

Delhi will host Madison this weekend with the game starting at 7 p.m. in Delhi.

DCS vs. Madison, 28-6

The Delhi Charter Gators gave a solid thumping to the Madison Jaguars with a 28-6 victory Friday night.

Neither team was able to score in the first quarter, but both moved forward in the second to end the first half with a 6-6 tie. The Gators dominated the second half, scoring 15 unanswered points in the third quarter and seven more in the fourth to end the game with a 28-6 win.

The win boosted Delhi Charter to 1-1 on the season.

The Gators will next face the Ouachita Christian Eagles Friday. Delhi Charter will attempt to improve their 1-1 season record.

Mangham vs. St. Frederick, 8-38

The Mangham Dragons fell 38-8 to St. Frederick last Friday night.

The loss drops the Dragons to 2-0 on the year while St. Frederick rose to 2-0.

Mangham will host Pickering in at 7 p.m. Friday. Pickering comes into the game with a record of 0-2 following their 46-7 loss to Lake Arthur.

Mangham head coach Tommy Tharp said the Dragons are a “young team, learning to play at a high level. It’s going to take some time, but we will get there.”

Rayville vs. Jena, 0-41

The Jena Giants blanked the Rayville Hornets 41-0 last Friday night.

The loss dropped Rayville down to 0-2 on the year and pulled Jena up to 2-0.

The Giants leaped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and widened it to 34-0 at halftime. Neither team scored in the third quarter and the Giants put it away by scoring once in the fourth quarter for a final score of 41-0.

The Hornets will host Union Parish High School at 7 p.m. Friday.