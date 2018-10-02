Delhi Bears get first loss, Mangham, Rayville follow

The Delhi Bears got their first loss of the season with a narrow 56-42 match against the OCS Eagles last Friday night.

OCS took a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and bumped it up to 28-14 at the half. They were still ahead 49-28 at the end of the third quarter. Delhi rallied with 14 points to OCS’ seven in the fourth quarter, but still ended the game with a final score of 56-42.

Brandon Williams directed the air attack for Delhi, completing 26 of 41 pass attempts for 310 yards and five touchdownss.

Jimmie Thomas led the receptions with eight for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Kevin Fair had eight receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown while Maquil Hicks caught the ball seven times for 77 yards and a touchdown and Cameron McDowell had two catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. Richard Washington also caught a six-yard pass.

Brandon Williams also lead the rushing attack with nine carries for 32 yards and a touchdown while Jimmie Thomas carried the ball five times for 41 yards and Cameron McDowell carried it four times for 28 yards.

The loss drops Delhi to 4-1 overall as they prepare to to travel to this week to take on Delta Charter. Delta is 1-4 overall and 0-2 in district play.

Mangham 33, Beekman 7

The Mangham Dragons defeated Beekman 33-7 last Friday night.

The win makes the Dragons 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district as they prepare to host the Rayville Hornets this Friday night. The Hornets enter the match at 0-5 overall and 0-2 in district following last Friday’s loss to Vidalia.

Highlights of last Fridays game included touchdown runs by Anthony Rogers, Adam Eley and Tucker Armstrong. Kolby Poindexter provided all of Mangham’s extra point kicks.

Rayville 0, Vidalia 8

The Rayville Hornets fell 0-8 to the Vidalia Vikings last Friday night.

The Vikings scored their lone touchdown in the second quarter and followed up with a two-point conversion run.

The loss dropped the Hornets to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in district play as they travel to Mangham this week to take on the Dragons in a district game. Mangham is currently 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district.