Delhi Bears blank Madison Jaguars in 40-0 win

The Delhi Bears blanked the Madison Jaguars 40-0 last Friday night.

The win leaves Delhi undefeated at 3-0 for the season while Madison falls to 0-3.

Delhi quarterback Brandon Williams completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Jimmy Thomas caught three passes for 35 yards and one touchdown while Maquil Hicks caught two for 17 yards and a touchdown. Cameron McDowell had two catches for 42 yards and Tyrone Smith caught four passes for 13 yards.

In rushing, Richard Washington and the ball nine times for 38 yards and three touchdowns as well as running in one two-point conversion while Brandon Williams ran three times for 34 yards and one touchdown. Jimmie Thomas had seven carries for 24 yards and Mike Thomas had two carries for eight yards.

This week the Bears will take on Cedar Creek who is now 2-1 after their win over Arcadia last Friday night.

DCS 12, OCS 41

The Delhi Charter School Gators lost 41-12 to Ouachita Christian last Friday night.

The loss drops Delhi Charter down to 1-2 on the season while OCS is now up to 2-1.

OCS took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, widening it to 35-6 at the half. By the end of the third quarter, OCS was leading 41-12. The lead held with neither team scoring in the final quarter.

DCS quarterback J’Quan Polly hit one of six pass attempts for seven yards. Marcellus Crear hauled in that pass.

Polly also rushed 20 times for 78 yards. Chester McDaniel ran nine times for 67 yards and a touchdown while DeMontral Williams ran five times for three yards and a touchdown. Donovan Wells ran three times for 22 yards, James Thomas ran five times for 21 yards. Jamarious Longino ran the ball three times for 14 yards.

Cameron McDaniel ran four times for five yards.

The Gators will travel to Mangham this week to take on the Dragons. The Dragons are 1-2 on the season following their win over Pickering last Friday night.

Mangham 28, Pickering 14

The Mangham Dragons got their first win of the season with a 28-14 victory over Pickering last Friday night.

The win boosts the Dragons to 1-2 as they prepare to host the 1-2 Delhi Charter School Gators this Friday night.

Rayville 14, Union Parish 49

The Rayville Hornets fell 49-14 to Union Parish this past Friday night.

Union Parish lead 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 27-14 at the half. In the second half, Union Parish continued to score, putting 15 points on the board in the third quarter and seven in the fourth while holding the Hornet offense to no score. The final score was 49-14.

The loss leaves the Hornets at 0-3 on the season as they prepare to host Ferriday Friday night.