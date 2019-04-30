DCS heads to state track meet

The Dellhi Charter School boys and girls track teams qualified 22 athletes out of the District 2-2A track meet and 15 of those qualified from Regon 1-2A to compete May 23 at Bernie Moore Track at LSU.

District champion individual events include: Ashari Jones in discus and shot put, Destiny Hargrove in the 100M, Anna Beth Raley in the 800M, J’Quan Polly in long jump, Terry David in pole vault and Kolton Kelley in the 400 and 800 meters.

Repeating as Region 2-1A champions were Ashari Jones, discus; Destiny Hargrove, 100 and 200 meters; Anna Beth Raley, 800 meters; Kolton Kelley, 800 meters; and Jake Stansbury, in the discus.

Others qualifying for the state meet include the 4x200M boys team: Jeffrey Williams, Chester McDaniel, Demontral Williams and J’Quan Polly, second place; 4x400M relay boys and girls teams: Kolton Kelley, Donovan Wells, Jeffrey Williams, J’Quan Polly; and Amaiya Ewell, Aryssa Steele, Anna Beth Raley, Joniah Brown; Terry David, pole vault; Megan Holloway, pole vault; and Chester McDaniel, long jump.