DCS Gators dominate D’Arbonne Woods, 27-8

The Delhi Charter School Gators dominated the D’Arbonne Woods Wolves last Friday night with a 27-8 victory.

Delhi came out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and widened it to 21-0 at halftime.

Neither team scored in the third quarter. D’Arbonne Woods came back with six points in the fourth quarter, but the Bears chipped in another six to take the final victory 27-8.

J’Quan Polly hit two of six pass attempts for 62 yards and a touchdown. Trayveon Houston hauled in one catch for 57 yards and a touchdown while Brandon Campbell caught the other pass for a five-yard gain.

Chester McDaniel led the ground attack, carrying the ball 18 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Polly rushed 11 times for 102 yards. Cameron McDaniel ran five times for 25 yarsd while Jamarious Longino had five carries for 15 yards and McKinley Dorsey had two carries for 10 yards.

George Purvis kicked in all three extra points.

On defense for the Gators, Hayden Arledge had nine tackles, James Thomas and Cameron McDaniel had five each, Reid Arledge had four, Jake Stansbury and Jamarious Longino had three each, Demontral Williams had two and Christian Dean and Miguel Interiano had one each.

The win boosts DCS to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in district play as they travel to Bastrop this week to take on Beekman.

Beekman enters the game at 1-4 overall and 0-2 in district as they seek their first district win.