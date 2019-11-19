Saints Alive observe 35th anniversary

Saints Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, met for their monthly meeting of the season Oct. 28.

Saints Alive meets during the months of September through May. Anyone 50 or over is invited to join. Membership dues are $10 per person for the year. We have delicious meals, wonderful Christian entertainment/ministry and the best fellowship ever. Come for a visit, and then if you would like to join you are most welcome.

This month’s gathering was a special one honoring the 35th anniversary of the founding of Saints Alive. President July Slayter recognized five of the charter members who were present: Helen Diamond, Tut Bolton, Billie Jo Boughton, Reatague Wooden and 100 years young Lucy Robinson. Some were wearing their original red Saints Alive jackets.

There was another good attendance. The following visitors joined us: Ralph Chapman, Kay Parnell, Mike Robinson, Deanna Corbett, Lillian Whitten and Mickey and Karen Grigsby.

There were also new members acknowledged. They are Lori Lockaby, Frances Ponder, Brenda Shires, Maxine Hill, Sharon Baum and Nancy Bradshaw.

Prayer requests were received and our chaplain, Paul Slayter, led in prayer. The visitors and birthday honorees for October were also recognized. Everyone joined to sing Happy Birthday to those turning one year younger. Supper was catered, and everyone enjoyed the food that had been prepared.

The entertainment of the evening was none other than Elvis (aka as the tribute artist Jayson from Independence, Louisiana). The audience enjoyed the performance immensely and sang along with Elvis on every song.

He concluded the evening by leading the attendees in singing When the Saints Go Marching In.