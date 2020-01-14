Saints Alive enjoy gathering

Saints Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, met for their monthly meeting of the season Dec. 16.

Saints Alive meets during the months of September through May. Anyone 50 or over is invited to join. Membership dues are $10 per person for the year. We have delicious meals, wonderful Christian entertainment/ministry and the best fellowship ever. Come for a visit, and then if you would like to join you are most welcome.

This month’s gathering was opened by our president, Judy Slayter. She welcomed the following new members, Gale Hamm and Woody and Helen Netherland. It’s exciting to see our membership increase each month.

Prayer requests were received, and our chaplain Paul Slayter led in prayer. The birthday honorees for December were also recognized. Everyone joined to sing Happy Birthday to those turning one year younger.

The tables were beautifully decorated for the Christmas season by Rachel Stevenson. This month was our annual Christmas party which featured many wonderful holiday finger foods. Saints Alive is blessed with some great cooks who never disappoint. Mike and Beverly Jackson led the group in traditional Christmas carols which were enjoyed by all.

Next month’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 27. The menu will be gumbo which should please these Louisiana saints.