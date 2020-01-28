Northeast junior horse show winners named

Winners of the 2020 Northeast Louisiana Junior Livestock Horse Show held Jan. 25 in Delhi have been announced.

Riders competed in showmanship, western pleasure, stockhorse pleasure and trail.

Alllie Grayson of Richland Parish won Reserve High Point champion in the 13 and under division and Anna Marie Poland won High Point Champion.

In the 14 and over division, Jessi Monnin of Franklin Parish was named Reserve High Point Champion and Dora Dawson of Richland Parish was named High Point Champion

Oraganizers said the event was a success due to the parents and grandparents of the riders as well as Al Shaw, Ki Allen, Connor Ledet of Delhi Feed, Jim McCann, Keith Collins, Isabel Dawson and the parents and volunteers who helped with the show.