McDuff, Johnson wedding planned

Mr. and Mrs. Mark White McDuff of Baton Rouge are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Shannon Diane McDuff, to Patrick Lee Johnson, son of Dr. and Mrs. Lester Wayne Johnson of Rayville.

Shannon is the granddaughter of Mrs. Genevieve White McDuff and the late Mr. Dan Douglas McDuff of Monroe, and the late Mrs. Carol Ann Daily and the late Mr. David James Gilin of Baton Rouge.

She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and a graduate of Louisiana State University, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. Shannon is currently finishing her 4th year of medical school at Louisiana State University Health Science Center, New Orleans.

Patrick is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas West Barham of Oak Ridge, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lester Johnson of Rayville.

He is a graduate of Riverfield Academy and a graduate of Harvard University. Patrick was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He is currently completing his 4th year in medical school at Louisiana State University Health Science Center, New Orleans.

The wedding will take place in Spring 2020.