Local singers invited to open house

One of the world’s largest singing organizations for women will host a Virtual Global Open House during October, and Ruston’s a cappella chorus is inviting area female singers to take part.

Piney Hills Harmony Chorus, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International, will sponsor a local open house at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 on Zoom. Participants will be able to meet chorus members, sing, and learn helpful vocal techniques from both the local music team and an internationally known guest instructor.

Later in the month, participants will be able to attend a virtual regional meeting so that they can interact with other Sweet Adelines across Texas, Louisiana and Alabama.

Guests can also attend the free 75th Sweet Adelines Anniversary Virtual Convention from Oct. 15-17 and special champion quartet performances during

The Coronet Club’s “First You Dream” show Oct. 24.

“We’re inviting all regional women who love to sing to take part,” Piney Hills Harmony President Lynette Murphy, of Choudrant, said. “We want prospective members to experience the breadth and depth of our worldwide a cappella organization and to be awed and inspired by all that Sweet Adelines has to offer.”

The internationally recognized singer who will teach during the Oct. 1 rehearsal is Lindsay Chartier-Holdeman, bass in the quartet Titanium. Among the foursome’s honors are being Sweet Adelines International’s Silver Medalist Quartet for 2020 and also SAI’s Most Entertaining Quartet. Chartier-Holdeman directs SouthWest Sound, the Fort Worth chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

Murphy said that even though the Zoom experience doesn’t allow chorus members to actually sing together, attendees do get to sing along with learning aids and four-part harmony recordings. “We’re a very welcoming group,” she said. “We seek to make everyone feel at home from the moment they walk in the virtual door.” The ability to read music isn’t necessary, she added - just the joy of singing.

In this trying time for musical groups throughout the world while they are unable to meet in person, Murphy said, “Even with the constraints we currently have, it’s my hope and belief that the music is still very liberating.”

Singers who would like to participate should RSVP to Assistant Director Sallie Rose Hollis, of Ruston, at sallierose@mail.com for Zoom meeting information.