Lane Brown entertains Saints

Saints Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, kicked off its first monthly meeting of the season Sept. 30.

Saints Alive meets during the months of September through May. Anyone fifty or over is invited to join.

Membership dues are $10 per person for the year. We have delicious meals, wonderful Christian entertainment/ministry and the best fellowship ever. Come for a visit, and then if you would like to join you are most welcome.

This month’s gathering was held at First Baptist. The meeting was opened by President Judy Slayter who introduced our new chaplain, Paul Slayter. We appreciate Ralph Odom for the service he provided as our previous chaplain.

It was great to have such a good attendance for the first meeting.

The following visitors joined us: Margie Adams Brigham, Donald and Sue Norman and Early Ray Bradshaw.

Prayer requests were received, and our new chaplain Paul Slayter led in prayer. The visitors and birthday honorees for September were also recognized. Everyone joined to sing Happy Birthday to those turning one year younger.

Supper was potluck, and the ladies did not disappoint.

There were many wonderful main and side dishes with the usual array of tempting desserts. The entertainment of the evening was a piano concert by Lane Brown who dazzled everyone with his musical virtuosity.

Lane received requests and did not hesitate even when the requests included Floyd Cramer’s classic Last Date.

Who would have expected such a young man to be familiar with that oldie? He closed the evening by playing When the Saints Go Marching In while the audience stood and sang.

Next month’s meeting is scheduled for Oct. 28, which will mark the 35th anniversary of Saints Alive. The meal will be catered and the entertainment will be none other than Elvis.