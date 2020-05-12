Johnson, McDuff wed in double-ring ceremony

Shannon Diane McDuff and Patrick Lee Johnson were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m., Friday, April 17, 2020, at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, in Baton Rouge, LA. The double ring ceremony was officiated by Reverend André Melancon.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark White McDuff of Baton Rouge, LA. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Genevieve White McDuff and the late Mr. Dan Douglas McDuff of Monroe, LA, and the late Mrs. Carol Ann Daily and the late Mr. David James Gilin of Baton Rouge, LA.

The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Lester Wayne Johnson of Rayville, LA. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas West Barham of Oak Ridge, LA, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lester Johnson of Rayville, LA.

Kelly McDuff and Kathryn McDuff, sisters of the bride, served as Maids of Honor. Clara Lann, the niece of the groom, served as flower girl.

Thomas Armistead Johnson, the groom’s brother, served as best man.

The bride’s wedding dress was by designer Stella York, featuring a structured, fit and flare silhouette, a high neckline and a modern keyhole back made in Grand Mikado fabric with a long train. The bride wore a vintage Cathedral length ivory lace single tier wedding veil with a beautiful floral lace edge. The bridesmaid dresses were a Jenny Yoo luxe chiffon dress in Whisper Blue with a floor length circle skirt. The flower girl’s dress was a Rosebud dress with a tulle skirt with a statin V back bodice, accented with an ivory satin sash with self-tying streamers. The floral personal arrangements were of white florals and greenery accents. The groom and his best man wore a one button shawl black tuxedo with a classic black cummerbund and bow tie.

Due to unforeseen circumstances of recent events, additional bride and groom wedding attendants were unexpectedly not permitted to participate in the wedding due to current statewide social distancing restrictions related to the COVID –19 pandemic. The original bridesmaid attendants, besides the bride’s sisters, included Katherine Bonnecaze, Elena Tumminello, Anna Catherine Hymel, Emily Boudreaux, Natalie Persson, Anne Kathryn Watson, and Francesca Roy.

The original groomsmen attendants, besides the groom’s brother, included Brian Shelton, Colton Franklin, Logan Estis, Reid Rockett, Jack Kocsis, Lee Shelton, Patrick Fitzsimmons, and Ty Book. Ushers were to include Dakota Moss, Les Johnson Jr., and Barry Lann.

The bride is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and a graduate of Louisiana State University, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. Shannon graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree in May 2020 from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans and will commence her Internal Medicine residency training at the University of Michigan.

The groom is a graduate of Riverfield Academy and a graduate of Harvard University, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Patrick graduated with a Doctor of Medicine and a Master of Public Health degree in May 2020 from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He was inducted into membership for Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA), the national medical school honor society, at LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. Patrick will begin his General Surgery residency training at the University of Michigan in June 2020.

The outdoor reception followed at the home of the bride. The couple are planning a delayed honeymoon to Hawaii, and will make their home in Ann Arbor, MI. The couple’s unique wedding story as graduating medical students marrying in the pandemic was televised on the local Baton Rouge ABC news station, WBRZ, and on national ABC World News, which are attached in the following links.

WBRZ News: https://www.wbrz.com/news/newlyweds-nearing-med-school-graduation-surpri...

ABC World News: https://abcnews.go.com/WNT/video/married-pandemic-70481710