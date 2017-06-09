Holly Ridge Happenings

The Price of a Child

The government recently calculated the cost of raising a child from birth to 18 and came up with $160,140 for a middle income family.

However, there’s no way to put a price tag on feeling a new life move for the first time and seeing the bump of a knee rippling across the skin. Having someone cry, “It’s a boy or it’s a girl, then hearing that baby cry and knowing all that matters is it’s healthy. Counting 10 fingers and toes for the first time. Feeling the warmth of fat cheeks against your chest, cupping an entire head in the palm of your hand, making out da da from all the cooing and gurgling.

You also get for your $160,140 naming rights, first, middle and last. Glinpses of God every day, giggles under the covers every night, more love that your heart can hold, butterfly kisses and Velcro hugs, endless wonder over rocks, ants, clouds, a hand to hold, a partner for blowing bubbles, flying kites, building sand castles, someone to laugh yourself silly with no matter what the boss said or how your stocks performed that day.

You get to finger paint, play hide and seek, catch lightening bugs. You get framed rainbows, hearts and flowers under refrigerator magnets and cards with backward letters.

For $160,140, there’s no greater bang for your buck. You get an education in psychology, nursing, criminal justice and communications no college can match. In the eyes of a child you rank up there with God. So, one day they will, like you, love without counting the cost.

Ralph and Janet Cheek enjoyed her brother and wife, Gordon and Julia from up near Springfield Mo., here for dinner on Friday night. Had a great visit.

Congratulations to Charles and Ruby Bowman of Delhi who celebrated their 60th anniversary on Friday evening.

I had a good week this week. Had several friends come by to visit. Wendy Robbins was here from Texas on Friday. Bro Troy Dennard here on Saturday. Carlis and Joyce Frith from Pollock here on Saturday for a funeral, also skipper and Allison Vaughn, Grant Vaughn, Hunter and Grayson from Merryville, La. Also the Herron Sister from Tallulah stopped by. Always so good to see friends from years back who did live here!

Happy Birthday this week to: Tyler Rawls, Wayne Hubbard, Gleyn Stanley on September 8th, “old granny” Mary Russell, Alan Thompson, my great grandson, Ainden Cheek on September 10th, Kathy Silk, Cole Mills, Lane Dew on September 11th, Kim Gilley, Patricia Sullivan on September 12th, Emily Lyle on September 13th. May all of these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Freddie and Stella McLemore on September 10th, Bro. Troy and Jane Dennard on September 12th. May these share many more happy years together!

Have a great week. The rain is still coming, the grass is growing and the cemeteries need more funds. Thanks to each one who has given to the cause. God bless you all.

Remember: Patience is the compassion of wisdom!