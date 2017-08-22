Holly Ridge Happenings

Terrible Goods For Sale

The world, like a subtle merchant, offers us a good sample of bad ware, and outwardly presents to our view the best end of the stuff. The inmost and middle parts of what was offered is usually coarse and unsatisfactory. What we are tempted to partake in the slight and unworthy. What we end up with is counterfeit and purposely falsified. We find that out when it is often too late to change our minds, and many times a life is ruined from what the unsaved world offered.

Becky Rawls call to tell me how much she enjoyed her company this week. Hilda Clack from Tallulah and Lawrence Smith from West Monroe spent time with her. Hilda also visited Lillin Reems next door to Becky. They think they need to take the portion out between their rooms, Ha!

Janna Clack, Lisa Chaney and Pearl the dog and Sharon Jones from Monroe came by to see her. She loved every minute of it.

Jeannie and Jack Green, Sarah and Chris McElroy and Lilly enjoyed a few days on the beach in Biloxi. How nice it must be.

Here from Tyler Texas was Sherry Eubanks. She was here for the Cotton Blossom Cotillion in which her niece Ellie Jo Barton was in it. Lots of beautiful young ladies and dresses too.

Floyd and Donne Swain was in New Orleans for the weekend visiting with her daughter. Sue Palaco who is not doing well.

Don’t forget the class reunion ‘57 Saturday August 26th, at the Piccadilly at 4:30. Hope to see you there. If you graduated from Holly Ridge you are invited.

Happy Birthday this week to: MacKenzie and Addison Stokes on August 21st, my great grandson Lawson Rawls on August 25th, Brain McCarthy, Carly Pirece, Billy Clay, Holly Johnson, Reid Davis on August 26th, Charles Murray Clack on August 27th, Patsy Massy, Brandon Sarha on August 28th, Nancy Ahsher, Deryl Caston, Tim Thomas, Ryan Calloway on August 29th, Gary Freeland, Bro Mike Clark on August 30th, I wish them many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Diane and Allen Nettles on August 28th, Deloris and Derly Caston on August 30th. I wish for these many more years of happiness together!

Have a good week. Please call and share.

Remember: If everyone would prepare for the return of Christ the way they did for the solar eclipse. The world would be a better place!