Holly Ridge Happenings

Thank you Lord. for your grace, for your mercy, for your forgiveness, for your protection, for your guidance, for your friendship, for your peace, for you unfailing love, for being my Savior!

On Saturday, August S, ALL 9 children of Ruth Cheek made an appearance at Bethel Baptist Church Gym in Holly Ridge for a family reunion. A family of nine children has provided this family with some fine young men, women and children. Some 50+ were in attendance to meet, greet, and of course, Eat! Everyone enjoyed themselves with visiting, storytelling, basketball, love, laughter, memory sharing, and the little girls were all decked out in the finest attire and paraded around the gym for a “Vogue Fashion Show” with their hats, jewelry and all the latest fashions. Think the Cheek family is going to be well represented someday on the fashion run-ways of New York City.

Ralph Cheek, had the very special pleasure of baptizing his granddaughter, Robin Ashley Cheek from Markham, Texas. Robin, who is 18 years old, is headed off to Texas A&M, Kingsville, Texas, this month to begin her studies in animal science. She called him last week before the family reunion and told him she has made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and would like for her grandfather to perform the baptism. Grandpa (and Grandma) are very proud of Robin as they are all six grandchildren. Grandpa thanks Robin for choosing him to perform this precious ceremony. In the home of Ralph and Janet Cheek this week-end for the family reunion was Scott & Bambi Cheek, with Robin, Karleigh and Dillon, Courtney Byrd and JJ,

from Markham, Texas. Jamie, Dustin and Whitney Anderson from Diaz Arkansas.

Had a pleasant surprise on Wednesday when Cindy Jinks stopped in to see me and of course had to have an ice cream. Its probably been 25 years plus since I had last seen Cindy. Good to see her.

May “little” niece, Jeannie Green and Rene Jackson, my great niece and husband Cassie and Trent Livingston, Stella and Vivian, Molly and James have been on a trip to the Dominan Republic. Surely must have been a great trip. You go girls. Thursday another surprise, Sonya Frith and husband Ric Maraneze from Crowley came by. Long time no see from them also.

Kellie Ryan and grandson Will, flew home for a few days with her family. Friday afternoon they enjoyed a hamburger cook-out at the pool and the kids enjoyed the pool. I believe they said there were ten of the Wynns great grandchildren in the pool for a swim. Kellie and Will flew back home on Sunday.

Happy Birthday this week to Stephanie Stokes, Heather Silk, Carly Mann, Bobbie Stell on August 11th, My “baby boy” John Thompson and Karleigh Cheek on August 12th, Donnie Hough on August 13th, John Crocker, Brandy T Corley, Breanna Cheek, Mollie Stokes on August 14th, B.B. Thompson, Bennie Wynn, Sandie Patrick, Elizabeth Sharbono on August 15th, David Bryant on August 16th. May these celebrate many more!

Happy anniversary to Donnie and Floyd Swain (37 years) on August 16th. May they share many more happy years together!

“This is the beginning of a new day. You have been given this day to use as you will. You can wasted it or use it for good. What you do today is important because you are exchanging a day of your life for it. When tomorrow come, this day will be gone forever, in its place is something that you have left behind. Let it be something good!