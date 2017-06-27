Holly Ridge Happenings

By Shirley Thompson

Then Open Your Eyes Nurse, You Are Not Looking At Me.

I’ll tell you who I am, as I sit here so still. As I use at your bidding, as I eat at your will. I’m a small child of ten, with a father and mother, brothers and sisters, who love one another. A young girl of sixteen, with wings on her feet, dreaming that soon now a lover she’ll meet. A bride soon at twenty, my heart gives a leap, remembering the vows, that I promised to keep. At twenty-five now, I have young of my own. Who need me to build a secure happy home. A woman of thirty, my young now grow fast. Bound to each other, with ties that should last. At forty my young sons now grown and will be gone, But my man stays beside me to see, I don’t mourn. At fifty, once more babies play around my knee, Again we know children, my loved one and me. Dark days are upon me, my husband is dead. I look at the future I shudder with dread. For my young are all busy rearing young of their own. And I think of the years, And the love that I’ve known. I’m an old woman now, and nature is cruel. It’s her jest, to make old age look like a fool. The body it crumbles, grace and vigor depart, There is now a stone, where I once had a heart. But inside this old carcass, a young girl still dwells, and now and again, my battered heart swells, I remember the joys, I remember the pain, and I’m loving and living life all over again. I think of the years all too few, gone to fast and accept the stark fact that nothing can last. So open your eyes, nurses, open and see, Not a crabby old women. Look closer and see me.

Patricia Sullivan, her two sons and wife and grandson were here on Saturday she says she is now staying with her mom, Eva Steele in West Monroe. I can always count on Tricia to come by. Kim Tannihill Battersfield and son from Monroe came by on Sunday after visting with her dad, Freddie. It has been so many years but she is still a pretty “little girl”.

Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Betty Knight and family in the loss of their loved one, Carl Ray Knight. Cary Ray was here in our community when he was but a little boy. May God bless them is our prayers.

Mrs. Lillian Reems got Cora Woods from Rayville Guest House to bring her out to see me on Tuesday. We had a great visit and they had ice cream before going home. Raymond Tanner, related to the Morgan family, but was born here in our community come by. They were gonna try to find Linda Mayhall and Ora Moser (his cousin) while here. He was so shocked that “Old bureau of information) knew so many of where and when years ago. Always good when people from the past come by. Got a call from Melvin Rause from San Antonio, Texas (formerly from here) and he can talk about things from years ago.

Wednesday brought Becky Herrington, Rebecka Gavin, Joe Ellen and Julieann from Collinston by for a visit. Lord all the memories from back when, Ha!

On June 7th, Mandy Parker from Crowvillle, daughter of Jimmy Dale and Bonnie Stell Parker and granddaughter of John and Bobbie Stell left for Pineville to start her second year with the La. Baptist All-Star Youth Choir. They stayed at La. College for one and a half days to learn their songs. On June 9th, they left for Cincinnati, Ohio. They fed the homeless lunch and then sang for them at one stop. Another day they sang at a detention center. This was their routine for just about every day. They returned to Pineville on June 16th, and did a concert for family and friends. Fifty-two techs singing praise is a wonderful sound. The choir is made up of teens from across the state of La. and have to audition every year.

The descendants of the late Same and Minnie Mann gathered on Saturday at Poverty Point Lake for a great family reunion. Even Mrs. Myrtis Mann was able to attend. There was some fifty plus cousins for food, fun and fellowship. Great time was had by all!

Happy Birthday to Alaysa Pyles, Amy Ingram on June 22, Sharon Blaylock, Sarah Thomson, Chris Tibbs on June 24th, Carly Cade and Barry Blanton on June 25th, Lea Corbett, Joshua Asher and Katie on June 26th, Tommy Jones, Spence and Mac Elkin on June 27th, Mrs. Martill Harday on June 28th, Iris Mayberry on June 29th, Bobby Hales, Brookes Vaughn, Justin Dove and Mamie Miller, Chuck Miller on June 30th, Drew Clack, Pam Thompson, Kelsy Moore, Katheryn Lucus and Madeline Lucus on July 1st, Mitchell Stokes, Cindy Martinez on July 3rd, Jean Silk, A.C. Hewitt, Elizabeth Sharplin on July 4th, Cassie Livingston and Jonathan Williams on July 5th. We wish all of them many more happy ones.

Anniversary wishes to Connie and Robert O’Neal last week, Barbara and Richard Blaylock on July 1st, Geneva and Arlon Adcox on July 4th and Linda and William Cade on July 4th. May they share many more happy years together!

Bethel wold like to thank a very nice young man Scott Duckworth for weed eating and weeding our roses under the church sign.

Have a great week. Please call and share. Don’t you all get tired of reading this plea? Well, call me Ha!

Remember: When you run alone, it’s called a race, and when God runs with you, it’s called Grace.